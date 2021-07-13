Cancel
Energy Industry

OPEC+ impasse risks price war as demand surges, says IEA

By Noah Browning
theedgemarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (July 13): Stalled talks by top oil producers over releasing more supply could deteriorate into a price war just as COVID-19 vaccines are sending demand for oil surging, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. "The possibility of a market share battle, even if remote, is hanging over...

Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Edges Lower at End of Volatile Week

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged down Friday, holding above $70 a barrel and only marginally lower on the week after riding out a series of negative shocks. By 10:05 AM ET (1405 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.4% lower at $71.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4% to $73.48.
Trafficinvesting.com

4 Overvalued Oil Stocks to Avoid as OPEC Agrees to Raise Output

With the settlement of a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, an OPEC+ deal to increase production was sealed earlier this week. Following the agreement, oil prices have declined approximately 8%. Because declining global demand could cause oil prices to fall further, we believe Chevron (CVX), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Valero Energy (VLO), which are trading at expensive valuations, could witness a price retreat soon. Let’s discuss. On July 18, OPEC+ announced plans to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels each day beginning in August, following a week of internal conflict. The projected rise in supply, coupled with a decline in market demand amid a deceleration of the economic recovery and rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, has caused oil prices to slump lately.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India refiners' June crude processing bridled by virus curbs

July 23 (Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude throughput in June was little changed from the previous month when it fell to multi-month lows as a severe second wave of coronavirus restrained demand, forcing refiners to reduce runs. Refiners processed 4.50 million barrels per day (18.4 million tonnes) of crude oil...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures edge lower as pandemic concerns continue to weigh

0300 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 as concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continued to weigh on the market's upward potential. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am Singapore...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Crude oil futures ticked higher during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 from the July 23 Asian close as demand in the week ending July 30 is expected to increase to absorb the upcoming OPEC+ production increase from August onwards. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil falls US$1 as coronavirus, slower China imports hit demand

LONDON (July 26): Oil prices fell US$1 on Monday as concerns about fuel demand caused by the spread of Covid-19 variants as well as changes to import rules in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 97 cents, or...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Reliance eyes twin gains from oil demand comeback, low-carbon initiatives

Crude oil throughput rises 6.7% on year in April-June quarter. Strong oil fundamentals, vaccination drive supporting global prices. Starts investments across all verticals to achieve clean energy targets. Reliance Industries posted robust crude throughput growth in April-June as oil products demand witnessed healthy year-on-year growth, the company said July 23,...
Trafficworldoil.com

Oil prices manage a weekly gain as global crude demand holds up

(Bloomberg) --Oil squeezed out its first weekly gain in three on signs that global demand is holding up despite concerns that the renewed spread of the virus could stall the recovery. Futures in New York rose 0.2% last week, completely recouping a selloff on Monday that was stoked by the...
Trafficmilwaukeesun.com

Oil prices rise amid supply concerns

NEW YORK, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices advanced on Friday amid concerns over tightening supplies. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 16 cents to settle at 72.07 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 31 cents to close at 74.10 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficspglobal.com

Crude prices post small gains to end rollercoaster week

Crude oil futures ticked up slightly July 23, ending higher for the fourth consecutive day on optimism that global production increases would fall short of a demand recovery. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Front-month NYMEX WTI rose by 16 cents to settle at $72.07/b, while...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Little Changed After Strong Overnight Gains

Oil prices dipped slightly on Friday but were on track to end the week little changed amid expectations that the OPEC+ decision to increase crude oil production might not be enough to keep the oil market in balance. Benchmark Brent crude futures were marginally lower at $73.77 a barrel, after...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher Again

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session with traders betting on hopes demand for energy will see a significant increase in coming months. After plunging around 7% on Monday amid rising concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Rig count rises by 7 as crude prices rebound

The number of drilling rigs operating in the U.S. jumped by seven this week as crude prices recovered their losses from earlier in the week. Drillers added six rigs in Texas and one rig in Oklahoma, raising the nation’s count to 491, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes and research firm Enverus. A year ago, there were 251 rigs in operation as the global pandemic slashed crude demand.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Is the Oil Demand Outlook Too Rosy or Not Rosy Enough?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) The past week has been particularly volatile in the oil market, with the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures prices losing more than 6% and 7%, respectively, on Monday. The sharp drop early in the week stemmed from factors such as an OPEC+ finally making a deal to increase output, mounting COVID-19 fears, and a rising U.S. dollar, Bloomberg reported. Prices have since rebounded, however, with WTI and Brent erasing Monday’s losses by Thursday evening – as Rigzone’s pricing graphs show.
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil slips but set to end week steady on tight supply

LONDON – Oil slipped further below $74 a barrel on Friday but was on track to end the week little changed after a surprising recovery from Monday’s slide, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers. The price of oil and other riskier assets tumbled at the...

