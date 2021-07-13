Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Germany

Scanning the past: The League of Nations archive goes digital

By Ben Parker
Posted by 
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rising populism, fake news, and the ending of a global pandemic – the international challenges of almost 100 years ago uncannily echo the present, a unique archival project in Geneva reveals. Archivists and historians are making a permanent digital copy of almost every document, letter, memo, photo, and map from...

www.thenewhumanitarian.org

Comments / 0

The New Humanitarian

The New Humanitarian

Washington, DC
42
Followers
425
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Journalism from the heart of crises

 https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League Of Nations#Un#The United Nations#European#Italian#Palais Des Nations#Unesco#Spanish#Norwegian#French#British#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
News Break
International Relations
News Break
United Nations
Related
SportsThe Guardian

African nations boycott Montreal Olympics – archive, 1976

The United Nations secretary-general, Dr Waldheim and the Commonwealth secretary-general, Mr Shridath Ramphal, last night urged African nations to end their boycott of the Olympic Games in Montreal. In separate statements issued after a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, they also called for efforts by the International...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

ShelterZoom Signs Strategic Partnership with Prestigious Vatican University to Digitize Historical Archives - Pontifical Oriental Institute

Blockchain-based SaaS smart contract & document platform, DocuWalk, to scan, digitize, and archive the Pontifical Institute's library and archives to increase access for the global community. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a smart document management solutions provider, announced today in cooperation with Humanity 2.0,...
archive.org

Endangered Languages Digital Archive

The Endangered Languages Digital Archive is maintained by the San and Khoi Unit at the University of Cape Town. The research unit is the result of a partnership between UCT, traditional San and Khoe leadership structures and non-governmental and civic organisations. The archive aims to be a central resource for all extant material related to San and Khoe languages (Khoe-Kwadi, Kx'a and Tuu language families).
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Chinamining.com

VIDEO: Chinese workers condemned for ordering soldiers to beat up artisanal miners in the DRC

(WARNING This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised) Three Chinese citizens were condemned to 4 months of penal servitude and to pay 1 million Congolese Francs in fines ($504) for ordering Congolese soldiers to inflict “degrading and humiliating treatment” on illegal Congolese miners in the mining town of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as reported by the INITIATIVE LUALABA YA BIS.
JapanBBC

China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

China has warned the UK's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth not to carry out any "improper acts" as it enters the contested South China Sea. 'The People's Liberation Army Navy is at a high state of combat readiness' says the pro-government Global Times, seen...
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Books & LiteratureCity Journal

American Nationalism: Past, Present, and Future

After Nationalism: Being American in an Age of Division, by Samuel Goldman (University of Pennsylvania Press, 208 pp., $24.95) Midway through James Joyce’s Ulysses, a harried Leopold Bloom attempts a modest definition of nationhood: “A nation,” he says, “is the same people living in the same place.” So what happens when a country becomes many peoples living across an entire continent? This is the question that animates Samuel Goldman’s excellent new book, After Nationalism.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

A Novel Approach to Analyze Fashion Digital Archive from Humanities

Fashion styles adopted every day are an important aspect of culture, and style trend analysis helps provide a deeper understanding of our societies and cultures. To analyze everyday fashion trends from the humanities perspective, we need a digital archive that includes images of what people wore in their daily lives over an extended period. In fashion research, building digital fashion image archives has attracted significant attention. However, the existing archives are not suitable for retrieving everyday fashion trends. In addition, to interpret how the trends emerge, we need non-fashion data sources relevant to why and how people choose fashion. In this study, we created a new fashion image archive called Chronicle Archive of Tokyo Street Fashion (CAT STREET) based on a review of the limitations in the existing digital fashion archives. CAT STREET includes images showing the clothing people wore in their daily lives during the period 1970--2017, which contain timestamps and street location annotations. We applied machine learning to CAT STREET and found two types of fashion trend patterns. Then, we demonstrated how magazine archives help us interpret how trend patterns emerge. These empirical analyses show our approach's potential to discover new perspectives to promote an understanding of our societies and cultures through fashion embedded in consumers' daily lives.
AdvocacyPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Tunisian protests, Asian floods, and the Refugee Convention at 70: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Tunisia, the country whose uprising sparked the “Arab Spring” and has been hailed as the success story of that heady time, is in turmoil once again. On 25 July, after the eruption of protests across the country, President Kais Saied used the constitution’s emergency powers to suspend parliament and sack the prime minister in a move denounced by opponents and critics as a coup. Saied, who says the drastic measures are necessary to tackle corruption, a failing economy, and a serious surge in COVID-19 cases, has since fired more government officials. What happens next is anybody’s guess (we suggest you read this Q&A from Crisis Group for a helpful explanation of the factors at play), but tensions are running high and democracy is at stake. Many are likely wondering whether Saied can deliver on his promise to address the country’s dire economic situation – one prompting more and more Tunisians to take to the Mediterranean in search of better lives across the sea.
Foreign PolicyNorwalk Hour

US urges UN Council to press Myanmar to return to democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat urged the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to press Myanmar’s military to stop violence and restore democracy, warning that with COVID-19 surging and hunger increasing, “the longer we delay, the more people die.”. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis said Myanmar “is reeling...
Politicsriverbender.com

Bosnian Serb lawmakers nix ban on Srebrenica genocide denial

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb lawmakers on Friday overwhelmingly rejected a ban on genocide denial introduced by the top international official in Bosnia, in an act of defiance likely to fuel tensions in the ethnically-divided Balkan nation. The assembly of Republika Srpska, the Serb-run entity in Bosnia, also passed...
Worldwcn247.com

UN demands Turkey, Turkish Cypriots reverse Varosha action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is again demanding that Turkey and Turkish Cypriots immediately reverse all actions to reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha. It also backed further talks “in the near future” on reunifying the divided Mediterranean island in a resolution adopted unanimously Thursday extending the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Cyprus for six months. The council stressed “the need to avoid any unilateral action that could trigger tensions on the island and undermine the prospects for a peaceful settlement.” The island was divided into a Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974 following Turkey’s invasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy