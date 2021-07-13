Rami Yacoub on writing pop classics, melodic math and his quest for the perfect studio sound

❉ A vehicle demonstrating the massive influence of expansive jazz, exploratory classical and experimental electronic music. I was a bit of a weird kid, in ways too varied to detail here. One of these quirks was a love of classical music, one of the few things I am grateful that my school introduced me to. A much bullied and solitary child, I would take solace in the music library in school holidays and, although pretty rubbish at the practical bits of music making, I would escape into the world of classical music very easily. It was a new world to me, and something of a challenge to find new and strange and beautiful music. I basically always wanted to find something startling and different. I still do really. Music can work as comfort food but sometimes you want to hear something that makes you, literally, stop in your tracks and go “what the hell?”.