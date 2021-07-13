Daze Between Returns August 1-9
Rex Foundation and the Garcia Family are thrilled to announce Daze Between 2021, a nationwide celebration of Jerry Garcia through art, music, and service. This year’s Daze Between is sponsored by Garcia Hand Picked and will take us across the country as we honor Jerry’s legacy through live shows and livestreams, auctions, art and more. We’ll be rolling out announcements over the next few weeks, but please save the date to join us August 1-9!gratefulweb.com
Comments / 0