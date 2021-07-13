Cancel
Daze Between Returns August 1-9

By Article Contributed by Rex Foundation
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRex Foundation and the Garcia Family are thrilled to announce Daze Between 2021, a nationwide celebration of Jerry Garcia through art, music, and service. This year’s Daze Between is sponsored by Garcia Hand Picked and will take us across the country as we honor Jerry’s legacy through live shows and livestreams, auctions, art and more. We’ll be rolling out announcements over the next few weeks, but please save the date to join us August 1-9!

