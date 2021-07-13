Cancel
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 Uses Ray-Tracing for its Audio Design

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon games (all Forza games in general, in fact) always tend to be on the cutting edge of visuals with new entries, but at the same time, audio design is another area where the franchise has traditionally excelled. Forza Horizon 5 is obviously going to be no different, based on all that we’ve seen of it so far, and while we’ve gotten a pretty good taste of how good it’s going to look, Playground Games are now providing more details on the advancements they’ve made for the game’s audio as well.

