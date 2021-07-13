Forza Horizon 5 Uses Ray-Tracing for its Audio Design

Racing fans have seen lots of great releases in this past generation that are still doing a great job of keeping them busy and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to change going forward. With a new F1 game launching this month, A new Need for Speed game on the way which is reportedly being developed by the folks over at Criterion, and a healthy selection of others closely following those, gearheads and speed freaks should have more than enough games to choose from to find something that revs their engines this year. That said, one of – if not the – most anticipated of these upcoming racing games is Forza Horizon 5.