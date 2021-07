It’s an awful feeling — to stand at the door as the sun is fading, calling for your cat and not seeing him emerge from the trees or stroll up through the yard to the porch. If your cat has ever gone missing, then you’ve experienced this feeling firsthand. Do you panic? Go off searching for your cat? Give him a few more hours to come home? The answer depends on your cat. If you have a cat who spends time outside, then there’s a chance he may go missing at some point. You’ll need to consider how comfortable you are with that prospect when deciding if you should let him out during the day.