Colorado Renaissance Festival: Free Child’s Admission & $3 Off For Adults

Hear ye! Hear ye! Merriment awaits! The 45th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival (650 W. Perry Park Ave.) in Larkspur is in full swing. If you’ve never enjoyed the merriment of the village, there’s plenty for families to do and see, including entertainment, an Artisan’s Marketplace and themed weekends. Plus, you really haven’t lived until you’ve chomped on a turkey drumstick outside on a hot summer day, while roaming the festive grounds. And, thanks to these discounts, you won’t have to pay a “bag of gold” to get in.