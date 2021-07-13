Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Renaissance Festival: Free Child's Admission & $3 Off For Adults

By Bryan
Mile High On The Cheap
Mile High On The Cheap
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hear ye! Hear ye! Merriment awaits! The 45th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival (650 W. Perry Park Ave.) in Larkspur is in full swing. If you've never enjoyed the merriment of the village, there's plenty for families to do and see, including entertainment, an Artisan's Marketplace and themed weekends. Plus, you really haven't lived until you've chomped on a turkey drumstick outside on a hot summer day, while roaming the festive grounds. And, thanks to these discounts, you won't have to pay a "bag of gold" to get in.

Mile High On The Cheap

Mile High On The Cheap

Denver, CO
Mile High On The Cheap is the Denver/Boulder area's top resource for finding inexpensive things to do, places to shop and dine, classes and community information.

