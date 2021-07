If you aren’t going away this summer and you have a partner or loved one that needs some entertainment, then you might want to think about buying them a great gift to play with. The right tech gift can provide someone with hours of fun and ensure that they don’t get bored over a long summer season. This could also be a great idea if the weather isn’t going to play ball and it seems like they are going to be stuck inside a lot. The options below are ideal for older teens or even adults that love fiddling around with the latest tech available on the market.