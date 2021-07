The European Central Bank’s eagerly anticipated policy announcement is coming up at 12:45 BST with ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference starting at 13:30. Investors are keen to find out what the central bank’s decision to raise the inflation target to 2% means for the immediate future of monetary policy in the Eurozone and in turn the financial markets. Lagarde has promised there will be “interesting variations and changes.” Judging by the performance of the euro in recent times, the market is expecting the ECB to maintain a dovish view on monetary policy – but how much of that dovishness is already priced in is the key question. Indeed, the bigger risk is for the euro to potentially spike higher in the event the ECB turns out to be a lot less dovish than the markets expect, although this is not our base case scenario.