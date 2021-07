We previously wrote about the proposed class-action lawsuit against Canon USA Inc. that resulted from a data breach of former and current employees’ personal information. This week, Canon argued in New York federal court that the plaintiffs lacked standing and that the case should be dismissed. Canon stated in its memorandum of law that lost or diminished value of personal information resulting from a ransomware attack is NOT a cognizable injury that confers Article III standing. Further, Canon argued in its memorandum that the plaintiffs’ allegations merely suggested a future risk of harm; again, not enough to meet the Article III requirements for standing.