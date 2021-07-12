East Orange mayor launches anti-litter campaign to coincide with Summer Citywide Cleanup
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Ted R. Green, in conjunction with the East Orange City Council and the Department of Public Works, launched a new marketing campaign on July 9 aimed at discouraging people from littering, a trend that has progressively increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The kickoff for the campaign coincided with the city’s Summer Citywide Cleanup on Saturday, July 10.essexnewsdaily.com
Comments / 0