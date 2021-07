The NASDAQ 100 broke above the 15,000 level in the futures market during the trading session on Friday. Because of this, it looks as if the market is going to continue to go higher, as we are most clearly showing yet another surge in strength. That being said, we might be slightly over-extended at the moment, and I think a pullback here could send this market looking towards the 15,000 level again for some type of “retest.”