JEANNETTE, Pa. — A Jeannette woman dared Westmoreland County jurors to convict her Friday. After nearly two hours of deliberations, they complied. Deborah Samulski, 62, was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of filing false reports with a local gas company and city police, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh-Tribune Review. During a two-day trial, jurors questioned her mental health, and sheriff’s deputies had to search for Samulski and return her to the courthouse Friday morning in handcuffs after she failed to show up.