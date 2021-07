News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission have granted Orphan Drug Designation for UX053 for the treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type III (GSDIII), a metabolic disease that affects more than 10,000 patients in the developed world. Enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of UX053 in adults with GSDIII is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.