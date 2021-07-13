Cancel
Missouri State

Four Holden Residents Injured in JoCo Crash

By Randy Kirby
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by 40-year-old Heather K. Hicks of Clinton, was on Highway 2, 580 feet before SW 1551 Road at 1:39 p.m., when she turned into a private driveway, obscured by a hillcrest. A northbound 2017 Nissan Ultima, driven by 20-year-old Savannah A. Miller of Warrensburg, came over the hillcrest and struck the Dodge.

Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Injured in One-vehicle JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by Leovigildo Marcos Lazaro of Sedalia, was on Route D, north of Route V at 7:55 p.m., when it traveled off the roadway, then back on the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was ejected and the Ford came to rest off the west side of the road.
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Two Men Injured in Benton County Rollover

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday afternoon in Benton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 71-year-old Harold D. James of Deepwater, was on Missouri 7, west of the Dam Access Road at 1:16 p.m., and a northbound 2008 Ford Escape was stopped in traffic on Cold Spring Avenue. The driver of the Escape, 71-year-old Lowell R. Swisher of Warsaw, failed to yield and was struck in the side by the pickup. Both vehicles began skidding and the Ford Escape overturned on its driver's side. The pickup came to rest on the shoulder.
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports For July 26, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 30-year-old Bo D. Skeel of Lincoln at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in Benton County. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving while intoxicated. Skeel was taken to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri...
Sedalia, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For July 23, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Ewing Vocational Center, 1500 Ewing Drive in reference to a hit and run. Upon arrival, Officers met with the complainant, who stated someone backed into a large metal mailbox on the property and left without providing information. At the time of the report, the suspect has not been identified.
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Eldon Man Injured in ATV Accident in Miller County

An Eldon man was injured in an ATV accident that occurred Monday night in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Robin S. Showers of Eldon was doing donuts on a 2008 Polaris RZR in the yard at 74 Hidden Bluff Lane in Brumley, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver.
Illinois State
Awesome 92.3

Illinois Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Illinois man drowned in Camden County Thursday evening at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Christopher G. McClain of Lincolnshire, Illinois, did a black flip from the deck and failed to resurface around 6:40 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. by Lake Regional Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd.
Johnson County, MO
Awesome 92.3

Fuel Tanker Rolls Over in Johnson County

At 7:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Johnson County Fire Protection District (JCFPD) was dispatched reference multiple reports of a tanker rollover on 13 Highway at the north roundabout of North 13 Highway and the North Business 13 Highway intersection. Personnel arrived and located a semi with a fuel tanker on its...
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Holden Man Injured When Kenworth Overturns

A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2016 Kenworth, driven by 55-year-old Reed M. Brunk of Holden, was on Missouri 58, just east of Karg Road (just southeast of Pleasant Hill) at 1:34 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected, then ran off the left side and struck an embankment, then overturned.
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Woman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., Pettis County Deputies, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at 706 McVey Road, reference drug activity. In March of this year, Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders received intelligence implicating Melissa Tobin (Bacon) in the sales...
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for July 22, 2021

This is a compilation of reports released by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office:. On July 18 at 12:34 a.m., the Pettis County K9 unit, with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police, conducted a traffic stop at Graham Drive and Clinton Road on a vehicle failing to display license plates. During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Scott W. Mathis of Cole Camp, threw a crystal substance out the window. Mathis was then arrested for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
California State
Awesome 92.3

California Man Injured When Struck by Jet Ski

A California man was injured at the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday after he fell off a personal water craft and was immediately struck by another personal water craft. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Derek A. Place of Clovis, Calif., was at the 2.5 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake around 2:40 p.m., when he fell overboard and was struck by a 2018 personal watercraft that was following too closely. It was operated by 32-year-old Ian M. Place of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Sedalia, MO
Awesome 92.3

Hit & Run Suspect Arrested for DWI in Sedalia

Sedalia Police responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred near East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue Friday night. While in route, officers saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on East Broadway Boulevard. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on South...
Pettis County, MO
Awesome 92.3

Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Pettis County

On Thursday, July 15 around 2:45 a.m., a Pettis County Deputy on patrol spotted a gray Honda Pilot at the end of a vacant lot at 2850 M Highway. The Deputy asked dispatch to check the vehicle identification number and it came back as stolen through NCIC out of Saline County.

