Four Holden Residents Injured in JoCo Crash

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday afternoon in Benton County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 71-year-old Harold D. James of Deepwater, was on Missouri 7, west of the Dam Access Road at 1:16 p.m., and a northbound 2008 Ford Escape was stopped in traffic on Cold Spring Avenue. The driver of the Escape, 71-year-old Lowell R. Swisher of Warsaw, failed to yield and was struck in the side by the pickup. Both vehicles began skidding and the Ford Escape overturned on its driver's side. The pickup came to rest on the shoulder.