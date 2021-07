I want my MTV. Pretty much everyone remembers that saying especially since it was all over the 1985 Dire Straits hit 'Money for Nothing" which the Music Television station aired in heavy rotation. MTV was fun back in the '80s. They played the most unique and innovative videos of the day. 'Money for Nothing" was cutting edge along with 'Land of Confusion' from Genesis and who could forget Peter Gabriel's 'Sledgehammer'? This is when music really started to become a visual medium, sometimes eclipsing the audio portion. There's no doubt people listened with both their ears and their eyes, but that was the marketing strategy of that era and boy did they hit the jackpot with that method. In addition, MTV had fun game shows including 'Remote Control' in the late '80s and then 'Singled Out' later on in the mid to late '90s.