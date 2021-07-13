Phil Spencer expects Microsoft to buy a studio in Africa, South America, or India soon
Xbox boss Phil Spencer would be surprised if Microsoft doesn't buy a studio in India, Africa, or South America in the coming years. Speaking the The Guardian during a recent interview, Spencer was asked whether Microsoft would look to add to its growing roster of internal studios -- which includes Bethesda, Arkane Studios, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Double Fine, and more -- by acquiring studios in new and emerging territories.gamasutra.com
