Phil Spencer expects Microsoft to buy a studio in Africa, South America, or India soon

VR is still slowly making its way into the mainstream, with many companies jumping at the prospect of virtual reality software. Valve’s Index is among the best PCVR headsets, while Oculus is going the more affordable route with their Oculus Quest, which works as a standalone product that doesn’t need a PC. Even Sony has gotten in on the action, with the company making headsets for their PlayStation consoles, though the game library remains on the Playstation Store. With a new set of controllers and a new headset coming for the very powerful PS5, it could be said that the company is going to give the other VR giants a run for their money. But Xbox isn’t in the race, and according to Phil Spencer, they aren’t intending on joining it.