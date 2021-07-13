Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Phil Spencer expects Microsoft to buy a studio in Africa, South America, or India soon

By Chris Kerr
Gamasutra
 14 days ago

Xbox boss Phil Spencer would be surprised if Microsoft doesn't buy a studio in India, Africa, or South America in the coming years. Speaking the The Guardian during a recent interview, Spencer was asked whether Microsoft would look to add to its growing roster of internal studios -- which includes Bethesda, Arkane Studios, Ninja Theory, Obsidian, Double Fine, and more -- by acquiring studios in new and emerging territories.

gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Xbox Game Studios#South America#Bethesda Arkane Studios#Ninja Theory#Unity#Xbox Games Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Replaced Dev: 'Microsoft Actually Cares About the Indie Market' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has faced controversy with its lack of support for indie developers recently. A number of smaller developers have come forward saying that in order to get promoted on the PlayStation you have to jump through hoops and beg for even a small amount of promotion. Microsoft has...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Hands-on: Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X is the next-gen experience I was waiting for

Microsoft Flight Simulator received critical acclaim when it was released back in August 2020 on PC, and it's finally launching tomorrow on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. If you’ve been waiting to be truly blown away by next-gen graphics since last year, I think that Microsoft Flight Simulator is definitely one of the best-looking games you’ll be able to play on your Series X and Series S starting tomorrow, July 27, and it's very accessible even with a regular Xbox controller.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Ascent coming to PS5 or PS4?

The Ascent is set to release this week on July 29, 2021. The debut title from Neon Giant is an intriguing top-down, twin-stick shooter set in a futuristic dystopian world. It’s a game I’ve had on my radar for a while now, so I’m super excited for its release this week. The Ascent is currently labeled as an Xbox exclusive, so it will only be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at launch. It will even bee free on Day One through Xbox Game Pass.
Africar-bloggers.com

Mobility & Unrest in South Africa

[This article was first published on R | datawookie, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Worldbiometricupdate.com

Failures in digital ID: Yoti Fellows on South Africa, Argentina, India

The first three Digital Identity Fellows from a fellowship scheme launched in 2019 by Yoti have submitted their final reports, highlighting several ongoing problems among identity issues in the Global South. India: Aadhaar’s ‘mass exclusion’. Subhashish Panigrahi produced a documentary available on YouTube as well as the written report “Marginalized...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon default to native notifications

In April Microsoft rolled out support for native notifications for Microsoft Teams, allowing users to switch from the custom Teams version of notifications to the same notifications used by Windows 10. Today Microsoft announced that the default Notification Style will change to Native Notifications for all new users on Windows...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Markets 2021-2028: Focus On Egypt, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa & UAE

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. BNPL providers...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Phil Spencer Says Xbox Might Appear On Other VR Headsets

VR is still slowly making its way into the mainstream, with many companies jumping at the prospect of virtual reality software. Valve’s Index is among the best PCVR headsets, while Oculus is going the more affordable route with their Oculus Quest, which works as a standalone product that doesn’t need a PC. Even Sony has gotten in on the action, with the company making headsets for their PlayStation consoles, though the game library remains on the Playstation Store. With a new set of controllers and a new headset coming for the very powerful PS5, it could be said that the company is going to give the other VR giants a run for their money. But Xbox isn’t in the race, and according to Phil Spencer, they aren’t intending on joining it.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Comments on Nintendo Switch Mystery

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has become well-known within the past year for teasing certain announcements ahead of time by placing corresponding items on a set of shelves that reside in his home. For example, before Microsoft ever formally revealed the Xbox Series S, Spencer actually had the console displayed in clear view on his shelf, but no one ever ended up noticing it. Since this time, fans have started to take note of the things that Spencer displays behind him to see if they could contain future teases as well.
Entertainmentudiscovermusic.com

The Global Cypher: South Africa Edition

By now, the story of hip-hop’s birth in the Bronx is common knowledge. In the early 1970s, DJ, dance, rhyming, and graffiti art cultures mixed and help birth the cultural movement that we now know as hip-hop. It only took a short time, however, before hip-hop began to spread to other cities in the United States. It went much further soon after that. Famously, in the fall of 1982, The New York City Rap Tour took The Rock Steady Crew, Fab 5 Freddy, Rammellezee, and more to Europe, setting an important precedent as the first international hip-hop tour.
Public Healthkcrw.com

COVID rises across Africa, South America, and parts of Asia, as variants spreads and vaccinations are low

Sub-Saharan African countries are seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 cases. It joins other parts of the world, including South and Southeast Asia and most of South America. Vaccinations rates in those areas are also lagging behind as the more contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in many of those regions. It’s led to concerns over more outbreaks in the months ahead, especially if vaccination rates stay low, and oxygen and ICU beds remain scarce.
TV Showsvgchartz.com

Phil Spencer Wants the Games Industry to Preserve Its History - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking in the latest Kinda Funny Gamescast said he is worried that gaming will lose its history. "I do worry a little bit about losing our artform and the history of it," Spencer said. "When I think about old ROMs and MAME and these things of where these old games are going to go as the hardware that’s capable of running those games.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Random: The Switch On Phil Spencer’s Shelf Was A Gift From Nintendo

Remember the Nintendo Switch that showed up on Phil Spencer’s shelf a while ago? Well, the Head of Xbox has now revealed it was actually present from Nintendo of America’s president, Doug Bowser, and the rest of the team. Phil revealed this information during a recent appearance on the Kinda...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Phil Spencer Hints at Microsoft Incorporating DualSense Features In Xbox Controller

Xbox Head Phil Spencer has commented on the features offered by the DualSense controller suggesting that they could implement that in future Xbox controllers. While Sony decided to ditch their old DualShock controller design by shifting to DualSense controller offering features like Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback, Microsoft opted to go in the opposite direction and stuck with the default design and features that were present in the existing Xbox controllers.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Phil Spencer says he worries about the loss of videogame history

Old books are easy to read, old music is easy to listen to, and even old movies and television shows are easy to watch, as long as you can find them. Old videogames are a different matter. Setting aside the challenges of getting your hands on them in the first place, changing technology can render them nigh-impossible to run. Consider, for instance, the end of Flash, which threatened the existence of thousands of games that were only saved at the last minute.
Video GamesGamasutra

Over the Alps developers open new UK indie studio Tributary Games

Over the Alps developer Samuel Partridge has co-founded a new London-based indie studio called Tributary Games. Announcing the opening on Twitter, Partridge explained Tributary will be focused on creating social narrative games and is already working on a narrative strategy title that uses "innovative, collaborative mechanics." According to a post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy