Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group Recently Added Andrea Dreier to the Team as Receptionist

savannahceo.com
 14 days ago

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bay Street Realty Group recently welcomed Andrea Dreier to the team as Receptionist. In this new role, she will greet potential clients, manage the company’s call center, organize leads and new listings and oversee the calendar for on-duty agents. Dreier comes to Bay Street Realty Group with...

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#Bay Street Realty Group#Coastal Neurology#Bookkeeper And Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Home & GardenTullahoma News

Baker & Cole adds Larissa Chaney to realty team

Baker & Cole Realty has welcomed Larissa Chaney to its realty team. Larissa is a certified Interior Decorator and licensed Real Estate Agent. She worked in the design industry for 10 years prior to earning her real estate license in 2015. Larissa’s well-rounded experience ensures her clients services they can trust.
Real Estatefranchising.com

ERA® Real Estate Expands California Presence With Affiliation Of Carlile Realty Group & Lending

Market-leading firm in Sacramento seeks to expand service area. July 23, 2021 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. - ERA® Real Estate today announced the affiliation of ERA CARLILE Realty Group. Founded in 2005 the company is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, and serves Arden-Arcade, Sacramento, Fair Oaks, Carmichael, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln, as well as other Northern California communities.
Camden County, NJPosted by
The Cherry Hill Sun

Berkshire Hathaway recognizes June’s top sales associates from two CamCo offices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® salutes sales associates in the Camden County Offices for being the office leaders for the month of June 2021. Anne Koons has been recognized for Volume. Koons, Accredited Luxury Specialist, has been licensed since 1985. She is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle and Circle of Excellence awards and is a resident of Voorhees.
Middlebury, VTvermontbiz.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices opens in Middlebury

Vermont Business Magazine The Addison County Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand opening of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices-Vermont Reality Group offices at 32 Merchants Row in Middlebury. Jack Russell founded Jack Associates Real Estate, Inc. in 1972 in his home in Georgia, Vermont. Jack Associates has grown from one small...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

JRT Realty Group Taps Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Judd as New COO

JRT Realty Group, a woman-owned commercial real estate firm, has hired Andrew Judd as its new chief operating officer, Commercial Observer has learned. Judd started at JRT Realty at the end of June after 17 years with Cushman & Wakefield, most recently serving as the brokerage’s senior managing director for the New Jersey region. He will be based in New York City and report to JRT Realty CEO and founder Jodi Pulice, with a focus on preparing the firm for a wave of new hires as the commercial real estate world prioritizes diversity.
New York City, NYroi-nj.com

Judd named COO of JRT Realty Group

Longtime Cushman & Wakefield executive Andrew Judd has been named chief operating officer of JRT Realty Group, the nation’s largest certified woman-owned commercial real estate firm, the firm announced Thursday. An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Judd will lead the firm’s efforts to help Fortune 500...
Chicago, ILluxuryrealestate.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Announces Inaugural Graduates of Transform Agent Coaching Program

CHICAGO, IL – Joe Stacy, Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce the inaugural class of the Transform Agent Coaching program. The inaugural class graduates are: Andrea Allen, Kathy Butler, Marianne Easter, Kim Fagin, Kevin Farmar, TJ Gosse, Mary Hager, Allie Harris, Julie Jensen, Shannon Johnson, Shawn Jones, Kim Patton, Elizabeth Rios, Jessica Rivera, Jackson Sanderson, Michelle Schroeder, Beth Seibert, Jasmine Shapiro, Bob Trinco, Pam Trinco, Sarah Valle, Meredith Van Syckle and Joanne Winston-Spencer.
Businessirei.com

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America make $7.5b strategic merger

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPAI would merge into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The strategic transaction joins two high-quality portfolios with complementary geographic footprints, creating a top-five shopping center...
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

Dominion, Berkshire Hathaway terminate sale of Questar Pipelines

Dominion Energy is beginning a competitive process for the sale of Questar Pipelines, with a target close of yearend 2021, after a deal to sell the pipeline group to Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Dominion said in a June 12 release. The deal—terminated due to ongoing uncertainty associated with achieving clearance from...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) to Merge

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. ("BSPRT"), a publicly-registered, non-listed real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) ("Capstead"), a REIT, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. Based on the June 30 adjusted book values per share,1 the implied cash payment would be $0.99 per share and the total value would be $7.30 per share, representing an implied 20% premium to the last reported sale price of Capstead common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on July 23, 2021.
Culpeper, VAInside Nova

eXp Realty Culpeper office opens on Main Street

Ellen and Mike Butters have served the Culpeper community for the last 10 years under the EXIT Realty brand. They grew the brokerage to over 13 full-time, full-service agents, providing high-quality client care and have always been looking for ways to exceed their clients’ expectations by providing the newest and most exciting innovations in the real estate industry. They concluded that eXp Realty is the future of real estate brokerage.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Realty ONE Group Expands to Central America

Realty ONE Group has sold the franchise rights to an owner in Costa Rica who will bring the company’s business model and proprietary systems to Central America. Sergio E. Gonzalez, an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and a 30-year resident of the country, is opening doors to new offices in Costa Rica, a strategic gateway for Realty ONE Group to expand into South America.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Bill Stankiewicz joins Collabgistics, Inc. Advisory Board

Collabgistics, Inc., a software firm dedicated to bringing the efficiency and security of hyperledger technology to the logistics industry, has recruited veteran Savannah logistics expert Bill Stankiewicz to its advisory board. Stankiewicz is the CEO of Savannah Supply Chain and an adjunct professor at Savannah Technical College. He brings more than two decades of experience in industrial facility operations and distribution to the role.
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

RE/MAX Realty Group recognizes top producers

RE/MAX Realty Group recognized its top producers for the month of June. Top Listings Residential Producer is Patrick Quinn; Top Residential Listings Team is The Horvath Team; Top Sales Residential Producer is Lisa Petruska; Top Sales Producer Team is The Cole Team; Top Commercial Sales Producer is Rachael Guertin; Top Commercial Sales Producer Team is Bauman and Associates.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Realty ONE Group opens first Chicago office

Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the first Chicago office, Realty ONE Group Leaders. As the third largest city in the country, and a city rife with opportunity and diverse real estate property types, Realty ONE Group Leaders specialize in a wide range of real estate segments, from luxury condos in the heart of downtown Chicago to multifamily investment properties and luxury single-family homes in the Northshore and surrounding suburbs. 
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Cytek Biosciences, Inc (CTKB) Prices 16.7M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. Cytek is offering 11,764,706 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 2,799,929 shares of common stock. Cytek will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer

Dr Alan E. Walts joins Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals team; renowned business leader brings industry experience in corporate and private venture capital, business development, R&D and general management. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases,...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America (BX)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America ("HPA"), valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA's unique, resident-led business model expands housing access and choice, while providing a clear path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. BREIT's investment in HPA will be supported by its perpetual capital, enabling a truly long-term approach to the management of the properties. Furthermore, Blackstone's substantial experience with rental residential properties and commitment to acting responsibly to support residents will bring valuable perspective and best-in-class operating standards to the ownership and maintenance of these homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy