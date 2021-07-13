Clean Water for Georgia Kids Program Ready to Enroll Schools
The Clean Water for Georgia Kids Program, a partnership between the Georgia Department of Education and RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is now ready to help schools test and provide recommendations on how to remove lead from drinking and cooking water where children learn and play across Georgia. The program is free for public schools and funded by a United States Environmental Protection Agency Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation (WIIN) grant.savannahceo.com
