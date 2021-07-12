Our View: Invest in Ed is state government

Apparently, a lot of Massachusetts residents are either very generous or they just don’t need the money. The state’s effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, by signing up for a weekly $1 million VaxMillions drawing, has been less of a draw than many people had hoped. The first winner has been picked and there will be four more weekly drawings through Aug. 26, and weekly drawings for kids ages 12 to 17 to win $300,000 college scholarships. But fewer than half of those eligible for the drawing have signed up.