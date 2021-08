The Olympics faced a major golf setback Sunday, with two of the top players in the world withdrawing from the competition due to positive coronavirus tests just hours apart. First, USA Golf announced Bryson DeChambeau had tested positive for the coronavirus late Saturday night as part of the final testing protocol before he left the U.S. for the Games in Japan. And shortly after, Spain’s Olympic committee announced world No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm had to back out of the Olympics due to a positive PCR test.