Delray Beach, FL

PUBLIC INVITED TO DELRAY BEACH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON DOWNTOWN PARKING

delraybeachfl.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Delray Beach is inviting residents and business owners/operators to two community conversations about downtown parking and curb uses. The meetings, which will take place on July 20, at Veteran's Park Community Center, are part of a study to evaluate public parking in the City's downtown and beach areas. The aim is to improve the reliability and mobility in these areas by addressing issues brought forward by residents, customers, businesses, employees, and the City Commission.

