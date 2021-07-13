COVID Risks at the Tokyo Olympics Aren’t Being Managed, Experts Say
When officials postponed the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo until 2021 last year, the announcement came amid similar decisions from professional sports leagues and regional and national stay-at-home orders. At the time, International Olympic Committee (IOC) organizers hoped that the extra year would buy the world time to get a handle on SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which had then recently been characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.www.scientificamerican.com
Comments / 0