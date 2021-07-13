Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

COVID Risks at the Tokyo Olympics Aren’t Being Managed, Experts Say

By Maddie Bender
Scientific American
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen officials postponed the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo until 2021 last year, the announcement came amid similar decisions from professional sports leagues and regional and national stay-at-home orders. At the time, International Olympic Committee (IOC) organizers hoped that the extra year would buy the world time to get a handle on SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which had then recently been characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Covid#Covid#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
NFL
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
MusicNECN

ROC Explained: Why Is Russia Banned from the Tokyo Olympics?

Viewers may have noticed an unfamiliar country abbreviation at the Tokyo Olympics: ROC. Just who is the ROC, anyway? It stands for Russian Olympic Committee. Well, sort of. Russia received a two-year ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency for its state-sponsored doping program. Between December 17, 2020, and December 17, 2022, no athlete can represent Russia at the Olympics, Paralympics or World Championships.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Is "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run Early

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career has come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.
Tennisabc7ny.com

Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't compete in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after announcing she has tested positive for COVID. The 17-year-old phenom took to Twitter on Sunday to share her disappointment over news that she tested positive for the virus. "I am so disappointed to share the...
Tennisolympics.com

Used COVID break well to prepare for Tokyo Olympics, says PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu feels the COVID-enforced break helped her prepare better for the Tokyo Olympics. The Rio 2016 silver medallist, like most athletes around the globe, was out of competitive action for a major chunk of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most sporting events were cancelled during the period.
Public HealthTimes Daily

WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization told sports officials Wednesday as events began in Japan. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
WorldPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tokyo Olympics athletes already being hit with COVID-19 problems

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin next week and with the nation fighting tooth and nail against COVID-19, it looks like the athletes are already facing issues. The first positive case of the virus has been found in the Olympic Village and is raising serious concerns about how safe these Tokyo Olympics can really be. The Japanese capital is currently in a state of emergency and just a few days ago, recorded the highest number of cases in a single day since January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy