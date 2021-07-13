Estée Lauder: A Guide to the Iconic Beauty Brand

About-face beauty created by Ashley Frangipane (known professionally as Halsey) and Dickies, the world’s leading workwear brand, today announced an exclusive co-branded collaboration. Halsey, a fan of the Dickies brand since childhood, provided creative direction for the design of two limited-edition unisex bags, a Mini Messenger (Retail $22) and Compact Knapsack (Retail $17). Both styles are crafted from durable, brown waterproof canvas – a classic Dickies fabric Halsey has long coveted – embellished with puffy, soft pink lettering featuring the about-face brand logo, namesake and mantra in 3D. The Dickies bags will launch in tandem with the about-face Blushing Beige lip drop, which includes products from two of the brand’s signature franchises, Matte and Light Lock later this month.
Comments / 0