Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Estée Lauder: A Guide to the Iconic Beauty Brand

By Sophie Ross
Byrdie
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstée Lauder is one of the most iconic skin and makeup brands on the planet. But you might be surprised by how little you actually know about the brand's backstory—or why its products are so mega-popular. Estée Lauder. Founded: Estée and Joseph Lauder, 1946. Based in: New York City. Pricing:...

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Beauty Salons#Dry Skin#Lauder Family#Kiehl#Saks Fifth Avenue#Pi Ce De R Sistance#Bronze Goddess Powder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
RetailPosted by
WWD

Five Indie Beauty Brands Launching in Walmart

Available at Walmart. Prices range from $6 to $24. Sharon Chuter is no stranger to forward thinking, having founded Uoma Beauty and the Pull Up for Change campaign. Her next frontier? Accessibility, which she’s aiming to address with a mass-market sister line to her first beauty brand. “My brand is currently hailed as inclusive, but anyone who knows me knows I’m gonna call even my own bulls–t,” Chuter said. “No beauty brand comes in every color, every lifestyle or any budget….I really wanted to create a space where everybody could actually feel welcome.”
New York City, NYByrdie

Sunflower Oil Is a Hydrator With Serious Skin Benefits

Who knew that pretty sunflowers also had some serious skincare perks? “Sunflower oil is commonly included as an ingredient in moisturizers, anti-aging skincare, and lip care products,” says New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. “Or, it may be used as a flagship ingredient in hydrating skin oils.”. Since sunflower...
Beauty & FashionWho What Wear

I've Tried Thousands of Beauty Products—Here Are 32 I'd Buy Without Hesitation

During my tenure as a beauty editor, I've put thousands of products to the test. I've trialed moisturizers formulated by scientists, serums developed by influencers, clean makeup, every shade of nail polish known to man, and the list goes on. All this to say I've got some pretty strong opinions on which items are worth spending those hard-earned coins on. And even though it's my job to tell you what's new, noteworthy, and worth buying (or skipping!), I also like to make sure I'm giving you enough reasons to justify any given purchase.
Skin CareByrdie

I Tried First Aid Beauty's Best-Sellers—Here's My Honest Review

You’ve probably seen First Aid Beauty’s cohesive, silver stars-and-stripes packaging along shelves and amongst many a beauty story roundup—and for good reason. The brand's affordable formulas punch way above their weight when it comes to tackling skincare challenges. (And at an accessible price point.) First Aid Beauty—or FAB—is best known...
Retailshop-eat-surf.com

Dickies Partners with Halsey’s About-face Beauty Brand

About-face beauty created by Ashley Frangipane (known professionally as Halsey) and Dickies, the world’s leading workwear brand, today announced an exclusive co-branded collaboration. Halsey, a fan of the Dickies brand since childhood, provided creative direction for the design of two limited-edition unisex bags, a Mini Messenger (Retail $22) and Compact Knapsack (Retail $17). Both styles are crafted from durable, brown waterproof canvas – a classic Dickies fabric Halsey has long coveted – embellished with puffy, soft pink lettering featuring the about-face brand logo, namesake and mantra in 3D. The Dickies bags will launch in tandem with the about-face Blushing Beige lip drop, which includes products from two of the brand’s signature franchises, Matte and Light Lock later this month.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

These Are the Most Successful Beauty Brands Created by Celebrities

Cosmetify has unveiled a ranking of the most successful beauty brands created by celebrities. Having measured several factors to identify each brand’s success, Cosmetify formulated a score for each, allowing them to reveal which celebrity beauty brands are really worth checking out. For this study, Cosmetify sourced a list of...
MakeupForexTV.com

All the Brands Available at Ulta Beauty at Target

The Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop has finally been revealed, with more than 50 beauty brands participating in the initiative. Last November, the two retailers announced they would be partnering to bring prestige beauty brands across skin, hair, makeup and fragrance to Target in a 1,000-square-foot shop-in-shop that will initially open in 100 locations next month. The initiative is expected to enter 800 Target stores in the next few years.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Watch Brands

Time is the most valuable asset, which must be why watch brands are pouring resources into sustaining this thinking. Indeed, the industry spends a great deal of marketing dollars—hosting lavish parties, underwriting large-scale events, and recruiting A-list talents as brand ambassadors—to create an aura of prestige and provide reasons for why timepieces, more often than not, exceed the seven-figure range.
Skin CareFinancial Times

My beauty staples: an expert guide to looking good

“Dr Barbara Sturm’s ‘sun drops’. They’re SPF50 and you literally need two drops.” £110 for 30ml, net-a-porter.com. “I swear by Fabulous Face Oil by Aesop. And since I started taking Vigor Donna and Red Clover herbal supplements from the Farmacia Regia in Turin a year ago, I feel like a superwoman.” Aesop Fabulous Face Oil, £40 for 25ml, aesop.com. Herbal supplements, regiafarmaciatorino.com.
Skin CareAllure

How COVID Turned Small Beauty Brands Into Luxury Status Symbols

The pandemic changed a lot about our lives. For beauty influencers and small brand owners, it gave rise to a performance of a new kind of opulence. By the time COVID-19 lockdowns started rolling out, it was abundantly clear that many aspects of our normal lives were to be transformed or modified to fit the current reality. Those changes had a ripple effect, on everything from what we wear in public to how we put away our groceries. It also changed things for beauty culture on social media — to which its influencer set quickly adapted.
Skin CareByrdie

Biossance: 5 Must-Have Products From the Brand

It's widely known that we're passionate about clean beauty here at Byrdie—which, of course, eventually culminated in our making our very own Clean Beauty Pledge in 2021. (You can read it here.) And while many beauty brands may "talk the talk" when it comes to sustainability and ethical ingredients, we've learned that there are far fewer that actually walk the walk.
Houston, TXbayoubeatnews.com

Houston business owner, Kim Roxie expands makeup brand to ULTA beauty

Houston native and owner of LAMIK Beauty, Kim Roxie announced to her fans on Instagram that LAMIK will be launching in Ulta Beauty on August 1st. “LAMIK Beauty is excited to announce that you will now be able to shop our products online at ULTA.com We are filled with gratitude for all of you who voted and got us here!!! This is a win for all of us. 💕💕💕 The official launch will take place on August 1st @ultabeauty online. LAMIK products will now be available on ULTA.com, which is the largest beauty specialty retailer in the country,” Roxie shared.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

How to Buy KKW Beauty’s Bestsellers Before the Brand Closes

KKW Beauty fans still have a chance to grab the brand’s bestsellers before it temporarily shutters at the end of the month. Kim Kardashian West revealed on July 7 that after roughly four years of running her KKW Beauty brand, she would be temporarily shutting down in order to rebrand with “new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”
RetailEntrepreneur

The Quiet, Quick Rise Of This Indie Clean Beauty Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Still, in its early days, the Indian beauty e-commerce industry could see a slew of acquisitions over the next three-four years as smaller, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands reach scale, following a pattern established in the US.
New York City, NYByrdie

The Hustle: Meet the Skincare Brand Founder Determined to Make Beauty More Transparent

Welcome to Byrdie's new series, The Hustle. We're profiling BIPOC women and woman-aligned folks in the beauty and wellness industries who are usually behind-the-scenes. From the cosmetic chemists formulating your holy-grail serum to CFOs driving the biggest beauty companies forward, these women are the definition of career goals, and they're getting real about the journeys that led them to where they are—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

Comments / 0

Community Policy