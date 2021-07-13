Cancel
J&J, AstraZeneca may alter vaccines because of rare blood clots; California softens school rules, still requires masks: Live COVID news

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford are conducting early-stage research into whether potential modifications of their coronavirus vaccines could reduce or eliminate the risk of rare but serious blood clots, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal, citing sources it described as close to the process,...

