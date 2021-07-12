Naples woman gets 5-years probation, house confinement in Social Security fraud case
A Naples woman will serve five years on probation and be confined to her home for six months in a case involving the theft of thousands in Social Security benefits. Linda Jodean Becraft was sentenced Monday before Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in U.S. District Court, Fort Myers, after she earlier pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with stealing more than $153,000 in Social Security benefits.www.marconews.com
