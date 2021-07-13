Cancel
Science

Publisher Correction: The computational cost of active information sampling before decision-making under uncertainty

By Pierre Petitet, Bahaaeddin Attaallah, Sanjay G. Manohar, Masud Husain
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the version of this article initially published, errors occurred in Figs. 1a,c and 4b. In Fig. 1a,c, labels for equation elements were omitted, and a close-parenthesis was missing in Fig. 1c. In Fig. 4a, the equation contained an incorrect symbol (∫ should have been f); and in Fig. 4b, colored shading was misplaced. The errors have been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of this article.

