Newsom will not be on recall ballot as “Democrat”

KABC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the press release from the California Patriot’s Coalition released late Monday:. WE WIN! COURT FORCES NEWSOM TO FOLLOW THE LAW. Last week we brought an Emergency Motion to Intervene in Newsom’s lawsuit against his Secretary of State. Newsom failed to designate his party affiliation 16 months ago, when he was required to do so and wanted to skirt a law he signed so the word ‘Democrat’ would appear next to his name on the upcoming recall ballot. Newsom recently realized he missed the deadline and he knew his self-appointed Secretary of State would not oppose him in Court. We anticipated the same thing and we were right.

