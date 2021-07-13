Healthy Highlight: Basil

I know that the lion is 'King of the Forest', but I did not know that Basil is 'King of the Herbs'. Basil is currently being closely studied because of all of the health benefits that have been found in it. Did you know that Basil is part of the Peppermint family? Beyond just adding flavor to your favorite Italian dish, Basil is also a great addition to your diet, as well as an essential oil or herbal medicine. There are many different varieties of Basil. For the purpose of this article, we will be addressing the most common and well known, Sweet Basil.