Nepal's main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba was sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday after the country's highest court ousted his predecessor following months of political turmoil. K.P. Sharma Oli, who came into power in 2018, was removed as PM by the Supreme Court on Monday after it rejected his latest effort to dissolve the bicameral parliament. The 69-year-old first tried to dissolve parliament in December, but that attempt was also overturned by the court. "I, in the name of God, the country and people, pledge that I will be committed and honest to the nation and its people to fulfil my duty as prime minister," Deuba said as officials looked on.