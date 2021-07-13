Cancel
JPMorgan's 2Q profits more than double, beating expectations

By KEN SWEET
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...

Hasbro stock jumps after big profit beat, as Wizards of the Coast revenue more than doubled

Shares of Hasbro Inc. surged 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, after the toy maker reported a second-quarter adjusted profit that was more than double what was expected, as revenue got boosts from strength in franchise brands and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming. The net loss narrowed to $22.9 million, or 17 cents a share, from $33.9 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share jumped to $1.05 from 2 cents, well above the FactSet consensus of 47 cents. Revenue rose 54% to $1.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.16 billion, as franchise brands revenue increased 72% and Wizards revenue grew 118%, led by "MAGIC: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons." Consumer products revenue rose 33% to $689.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $617.6 million. "Consumer products revenue increased as demand remains robust for Hasbro toys and games and entertainment revenue grew as we are producing entertainment with strong deliveries," said Chief Executive Brian Goldner. The stock has slipped 1.2% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.
In 2Q, 3 big lenders beat profit forecasts

In earnings reports Wednesday, three big Wall Street banks reported stronger profits this quarter, largely because of the improving economy and fewer loan delinquencies. Bank of America's second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the "good" side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes.
Bank of America's 2Q profit jumps, helped by fewer bad loans

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s second quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the “good” side of its balance …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Citigroup profits soar due to fewer bad loans

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup profits jumped more than five fold from a year earlier, helped by an improving economy that resulted in fewer bad loans on the bank's balance sheet. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
America Movil second-quarter net profit more than doubles to 42.8 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, boosted by foreign exchange gains. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit surged to 42.8 billion pesos...
People’s United’s 2Q profits rebound

Bridgeport-based People’s United Financial, the parent company of People’s United Bank, saw its earnings nearly double in the second quarter as the banking industry shakes off the aftershocks of a pandemic-stricken 2020. Between the start of April and the end of June, the company reported net income of $170.8 million,...
Understanding JPMorgan Chase's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $151.27. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 845.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wholesale inflation over past year jumps by record amount

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the June …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Is Tesla Charged Up For A Move? How The Stock Looks Going Into Earnings

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will print its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. The typically volatile stock has been quiet in the weeks leading up to its earnings event, trading in a tight sideways pattern, between $628 and $660, since June 24. In the trading session following Tesla’s first-quarter earnings...
Credit Suisse investment bank set for Archegos aftershocks

ZURICH (Reuters) – When Credit Suisse reports earnings on Thursday, investors will get an insight into how aftershocks from the Archegos and Greensill scandals are being felt across its investment bank just as its rivals are flourishing. Credit Suisse’s flagship wealth business is expected to ride the wave of frothy...
Goldman Sachs Files DeFi and Blockchain Stock ETF

Eligible markets Goldman Sachs plans to invest in are: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Netherlands, UK and United States Despite SEC Delays in Approval of About a Dozen Bitcoin ETFs, Fund Management Firms Continue to Submit Applications. A week after Grayscale unveiled its DeFi fund,...
Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs’ Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs’ David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. “I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse, where he will help shape...
Goldman Sachs applies for DeFi ETF

The filing joins over a dozen crypto ETF applications sitting before the SEC. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Comission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would offer exposure to public companies in decentralized finance and blockchain around the globe.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HEPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target on the stock.
Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 91,703 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

According to Coindesk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon. In March, the...

