JPMorgan's 2Q profits more than double, beating expectations

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.