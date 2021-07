I recently read an article by a woman who described her visit to a tall grass prairie remnant in Kansas, and the utter joy she felt by simply walking among the grasses and wildflowers and experiencing what much of the middle of the country used to look like. But then she described a conversation she had with a waitress at a diner just down the road from the prairie. She asked the waitress if she ever goes there, and her answer was, “Oh no! My high school biology teacher showed us photos of what chigger bites look like!”