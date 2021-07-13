Signs Point the Way ‘Back to the Future’ for East River Bridges
Some mysterious new signs are demanding that the Department of Transportation go “back to the future” on the Brooklyn Bridge. The paper signs, affixed by a group that calls itself Right This Way, show a rendering of the bridge with four lower lanes devoted to subway trains and the top deck given over to pedestrians and cyclists. A legend on the sign says, “We have the technology” — meaning that the Brooklyn Bridge (in fact, all the East River bridges) could be (and were originally) carrying WAY more people a day than they do now in the automobile age.nyc.streetsblog.org
