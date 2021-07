We cover a lot of luxury brands here at Many of Many – Bentley, Montblanc, TAG Heuer and Louis Vuitton to name a few. We should categorise ASUS as luxury too because the ROG Zephyrus Duo is all about excess – unique design, powerhouse performance, premium price tag – this dual-screen laptop is less for gamers who love to travel and more for those with money to burn. Priced between AU$4,100 – $5,600, you could potentially buy an entire desktop setup, including the desk, chair, peripherals and a year of high-speed internet for that price. And yet, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo delivers on its promises, making it an enticing gaming machine for a select few – like those who just received larger than expected tax returns.