Aduhelm, approved by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, does not have the complete confidence of the medical world. Many doctors feel the drug, made by Biogen in Cambridge, Mass., was approved too soon, without proper clinical trials, and that there is no proof of claims that it slows progression of the terrible disease. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration has walked its approval back a bit, making it available only to patients with early onset Alzheimer's. Other doctors question its hefty price tag.