Severe Pediatric TBI Associated With Post-Injury ADHD

 14 days ago

Severe pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) was associated with a higher risk of post-injury attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a review and meta-analysis concluded. In addition, the rate of pre-traumatic brain injury ADHD diagnoses among children who had TBI was significantly higher than the incidence of ADHD in the general...

