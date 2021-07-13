Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A South Carolina man was killed in a skydiving accident in Rowan County Monday, authorities said. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office was called to Piedmont Skydiving on Airport road in Salisbury shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate an accident. When deputies got to the area, they were told that James Price, from Boiling Springs, South Carolina, was doing a solo jump when he got stuck upside down doing tricks. Price was unable to regain control of his parachute and hit the ground.