Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh is fresh off his standing ovation and four “yeses” on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in June of 2021, but he has been a touring headliner for almost a decade now. Kabir has been featured on Amazon Prime and The Family Guy on Fox. His You Tube Dry Bar Special, Stay Single, has been one of the best-reviewed comedy specials of all of time. Kabir was on Gabriel Iglesias’ Stand Up Revolution on Comedy Central as the lead off comedian on episode 1 of season 3 and was the winner of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, Big Sky Festival, and a finalist in the nationwide NBC Stand Up for Diversity showcase.