Ohtani is AL starting pitcher, bats leadoff in All-Star Game

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — As five dozen All-Stars sat outside Coors Field ahead of the All-Star Game, they looked forward to the Greatest Sho on Earth. Shohei Ohtani is the starriest of them all, the center of attention for players and fans like no one before at baseball’s midsummer classic. Fans...

