B.C. to ease restrictions on secondary farm homes – in 2022

By Tom Fletcher, Business
thefreepress.ca
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest houses, rooms over the garage or manufactured homes will be allowed without an application to the Agricultural Land Commission under new B.C. regulations set to take effect in 2022. It’s the latest move to ease the NDP government’s farmland restrictions imposed in 2019 that sparked farmer protests. That legislative...

Comments / 0

