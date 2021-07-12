B.C. to ease restrictions on secondary farm homes – in 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, aand the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, announced $45.8 million in federal government funding for the 58 West Hastings project, a 10-storey, 231 unit social housing development in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Additionally, the Honourable David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, announced that BC Housing has contributed $33.6 million in funding support for the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy.
Comments / 0