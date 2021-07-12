B.C. to ease restrictions on secondary farm homes – in 2022

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared for the entire Central Okanagan area, and several localized health restrictions will soon come into effect. A mandatory mask mandate will be implemented starting at midnight in all indoor public spaces in the Central Okanagan area, which includes the communities of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland. Residents are also encouraged to wear masks outdoors, especially if they are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised. Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear a mask.