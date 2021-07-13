Cancel
Public Safety

Region in Brief

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 13 days ago

A Wyoming sheriff’s deputy helped rescue two women who were hanging onto tree branches after the inflatable raft they were in popped and sank in the North Platte River over the weekend. Five people were floating down the river on Saturday when the raft was punctured, the Natrona County Sheriff’s...

Kootenai County, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest briefs

ROSE LAKE, Idaho — Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d’Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to the shore and tried to throw him her life jacket.
Missoula County, MTseeleylake.com

Community Briefs

As of July 12, there have been 114,325 cases of COVID-19 in Montana. There have been 874,859 doses of vaccines administered and 434,242 Montanans fully immunized. There are 466 active cases, 5,555 total hospitalizations with 51 active, 112,185 recoveries and 1,674 deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 complications. Missoula County has had 9,423 cases, 41 active cases, 9,286 recovered and 96 COVID-related deaths to date.
PoliticsMissoulian

Outdoor Briefs

Due to safety concerns and low flows, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff discourages any floating on the Smith River. The Meagher County Sheriff’s office issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek due to the Ellis Fire, which had grown to nearly 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Briefs for Tuesday

The Avista Foundation recently announced its latest grants to nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho and Oregon to benefit youth development and education. The foundation awarded $276,700 to 25 nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane County. That organization received a $75,000 grant that will go toward building a new facility in Spokane.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Sports Briefs, July 17

Local Wyoming and Idaho United States Tennis Association members Joy Bowles, Hannah Bruch, Laura Cuddie, Judy Kaelber, Linda Merigliano and Anne Moran won the 4.5 level USTA Women’s Over 18 qualifier last week in Sun Valley, Idaho. With the victory, the athletes will now move on and compete at the...
EnvironmentJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires burned across the torrid U.S. West on Monday, but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames and forecasters predicted a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures. The fires have forced evacuations in numerous areas with dispersed properties and tiny communities where some...
Economyaerotechnews.com

Contract Briefs

Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $530,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-type contract for research and development services in support of the nuclear enterprise. Johns Hopkins University has also been awarded the first task order for research and development services for $23,717,889 to support the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent weapon system. These contracts provide research and development services in support of the two intercontinental ballistic missile systems. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., with support being available until July 15, 2031. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds are currently being used with an initial obligation of $4,500,000 to fund the first task order. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-21-D-0001).
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Traffic fatalities, crashes down in Wyoming and Teton County

Wyoming and Teton County had fewer crashes and traffic fatalities last year compared with 2019. This reduction marks Wyoming as one of a handful of states with decreases in the number of traffic accidents and fatalities, according to U.S. Department of Transportation statistics. USDOT figures show a 7.2% increase in traffic fatalities nationwide from 2019 to 2020.
Bly, ORJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

BLY, Ore. (AP) — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states already sweltering in the second heat wave of the year. A high-pressure system that created the intense weather was weakening, but...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Air tour pilot committed to staying the course

As the owner and founder of Jackson Hole’s first scenic helicopter tour operation in two decades, Tony Chambers has invited a good deal of controversy into his life. Here’s a selection of a few recent headlines his business, Wind River Air, has generated in this newspaper: “Community contemptuous of coming clatter,” “Heli flights over Teton Park trigger complaints, investigation,” “Air tour biz rebuked, then gets permit.” The longtime Wyoming businessman’s so-far successful bid to take tourists aloft over Jackson Hole has been openly contested by Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Airport’s board of directors, and the large majority of residents who have publicly shared their two cents. It’s reasonable to think Tony Chambers sits somewhere high on the list of Jackson Hole’s most notorious public enemies.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Health Department: Smoke levels pose risk to health

An air quality alert for wildfire smoke is in effect until 1 p.m. today. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health issued the joint alert for northwestern and western Wyoming, including Park, Big Horn, Washakie, Teton, and Sublette counties and portions of Hot Springs, Fremont, and Lincoln counties.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Birthday party, bookworms and reunions

Sixty-two family members and friends gathered at the Teton County Fair Building last week to honor Vernon Scharp for his 80th birthday. Vern was a 40-year resident of our valley before he moved to Bend, Oregon, in 2011. Guests enjoyed food, beverages and much reminiscing. Vern’s kids, Gabrielle and Trey,...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

100 year projections

Teton County is celebrating its 100th anniversary of incorporation this year. The News&Guide and Teton County Library recently hosted a writing contest for people to envision what Jackson Hole would look like in 100 years. Here are excerpts from some winners. Teton County Utopia, 2121. By Den Binderup. Everything in...
Moose, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Grand Teton National Park seeks to reauthorize sewage discharge at Moose

The National Park Service is navigating a state approval process so that the federal agency can continue to discharge thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into the Snake River Aquifer at Moose. A process underway to obtain a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality “underground injection control” permit authorizing the effluent...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Looking Back

• Due to a water shortage, Jackson Mayor Lester May issued a proclamation requiring that people at all even-numbered street addresses water lawns only on even-numbered days and those on odd street addresses do it on odd-numbered days. A heat wave, more users, problems with pumps on the National Elk Refuge wells and wasteful use of water caused the problem.
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wyoming COVID Update: 557 active coronavirus cases; 22 in Teton County

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased in the past week by 81 to 557, as Laramie County continued to lead the state in new cases. Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that in the past week, the department has received 365 new reports of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 131 new reports of probable cases. The number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases over the week was 415.

