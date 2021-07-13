Region in Brief

Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $530,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-type contract for research and development services in support of the nuclear enterprise. Johns Hopkins University has also been awarded the first task order for research and development services for $23,717,889 to support the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent weapon system. These contracts provide research and development services in support of the two intercontinental ballistic missile systems. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., with support being available until July 15, 2031. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds are currently being used with an initial obligation of $4,500,000 to fund the first task order. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8204-21-D-0001).