Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Friends start newspaper in Alabama neighborhood

By PEGGY USSERY, Dothan Eagle
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — The rules for working at The Foxchase Times are fairly simple. There are wipes for wiping down the office at the end of day. Use your best handwriting. Don’t tell anyone ideas for the newspaper. Don’t lose supplies. Get your work done before you play. If you’re unhappy with your job, don’t complain; rather, talk to a supervisor about it. And if you’re the last one to leave the dollhouse, make sure to turn off the lights and close the door behind you.

www.jhnewsandguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Foxchase Times#Houston Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
ALA
News Break
Recipes
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy