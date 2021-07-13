Friends start newspaper in Alabama neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — The rules for working at The Foxchase Times are fairly simple. There are wipes for wiping down the office at the end of day. Use your best handwriting. Don’t tell anyone ideas for the newspaper. Don’t lose supplies. Get your work done before you play. If you’re unhappy with your job, don’t complain; rather, talk to a supervisor about it. And if you’re the last one to leave the dollhouse, make sure to turn off the lights and close the door behind you.