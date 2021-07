With a new season arriving in the fall, the cast of “Yellowstone” is enjoying the fruits of their labor. The actors that make up the “Yellowstone” cast are a diverse group that enjoys a wide range of activities. Several of the show’s stars have remained active on social media during the “offseason,” keeping their fans in the loop. Many have used social media to show off their hobbies and how they are passing the time until “Yellowstone” returns in the fall. Newcomer Finn Little recently revealed that he enjoys the thrills of fishing along a sandy beach. Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and his family have gone on a couple of adventures this year. Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton) wins the award for the strangest hobby as he’s taken up owl pellet dissection. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) has been on a road trip that’s taken her to some of the most beautiful spots in the country.