Udaariyaan 8th July 2021 full episode written update: Fateh holds hand of Jasmine!

Today’s episode commences with Nanthini as she asks Aarav about his and Chaudhary’s conversation. She asks what his father wants from him. Chaudhary comes there and says that he will tell her about what he talked to Aarav about. Aarav says that she will never do what he wants. Aarav’s father slaps him. Nanthini gets worried for Aarav. After some time, Nanthini arrives at Virender’s house and Purvi gets stunned seeing her at that time. She asks what’s that matter. She tells her that she came here to word with Virender. Then she goes to Virender’s room and tells him to withdraw his name from the Mukhiya election.