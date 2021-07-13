Udaariyaan 8th July 2021 full episode written update: Fateh holds hand of Jasmine!
Good Afternoon readers, we are back with another astonishing update of your most beloved daily soap serial “Udaariyan” of 13th July 2021. The show is quite popular amongst the audiences due to the upcoming twist and the uplift coming in the life of Tejo. As the viewers watched in the previous episode that Fateh is missing Tejo and even Tejo is also missing him. Fateh’s brother hates Tejo and wanted her to throw her out of the house and for that he wants his brother again fell in love with Jasmine. On the other side, Jasmine wants to throw Tejo from life, and for that, she is doing many conspiracies against her.getindianews.com
