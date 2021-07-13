Cancel
Back to the bargaining table at Shoppers

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of Shoppers' management dragging their feet in negotiations, thanks to UFCW 400 member actions, signing and delivering petitions to management in the stores, “we finally have bargaining dates and will be back at the table with Shoppers/UNFI the week of July 12,” reports Local 400. With the news that UNFI no longer plans to sell Shoppers stores, “we expect them to come to the table ready to make progress toward a new agreement that rewards your hard work and sacrifice,” the union said. “We have rightly been called essential and heroes for our sacrifices over the last 16 months and it is time for UNFI to treat us that way by agreeing to a fair contract that includes the raises we have been waiting for, retroactive to the expiration of our contract, along with the reinstatement of our COVID leave.”

