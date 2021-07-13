Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Citi analyst J.B. Lowe downgraded First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fslr#Citi Downgrades#First Solar Lrb#Fslr#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani downgraded Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $7.00 (from $24.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading our rating on MCRB shares from Neutral to Sell, and lowering our PT from $24 to $7, which represents -12% downside versus +19% upside for our coverage universe. Disappointing top line results for Seres Therapeutics' SER-287 Phase 2b ECO-RESET study prompts us to remove projections for this asset from our model. SER-287 failed to demonstrate any evidence of efficacy over placebo in inducing remission in patients with mild-to-moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC), across the range of primary (3-component modified Mayo score of 10.3% and 10.6% for the two treatment arms, vs. 11.6% for the placebo) or secondary endpoints (no meaningful differences observed across the three study arms for endoscopic improvement, endoscopic remission or symptomatic remission) - and coupled with the absence at this time of microbiome and drug activity data that could point to evident and potentially remediable explanations for this negative outcome - we have limited visibility on any further path for SER-287 (the open label and maintenance phases are being discontinued) and reduces our confidence in prospects for SER-301 (next-generation asset aimed, also aimed at UC). Further these results are likely to have a dampening effect on investor sentiment for the potential of microbiome based therapeutics (and microbiome-based drug discovery platforms) to succeed beyond the realm of C. Diff infection over the near- to intermediate-term. While we are confident in the outlook for SER-109 (rCDI indication) to continue advancing through key upcoming milestones, we see positive progress with this asset as reflected in expectations. The relative paucity of events beyond those for SER-109, which could present meaningful catalysts for shares over the balance of the year, prompts us to move to the sidelines and downgrade shares to Sell, seeing more attractive opportunities elsewhere in our coverage universe."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) at Neutral

Citi analyst Brian Downey initiates coverage on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) with a Neutral rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades AMD (AMD) to Neutral (correction)

(Updated - July 15, 2021 8:31 AM EDT)Citi analyst Christopher Danely upgraded AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) from Sell to Neutral with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (CLAQU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreet.Com

First Solar Eases; Citi Cuts to Neutral as Stock Nears Price Target

Shares of First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report on Tuesday eased after the solar energy company was downgraded to neutral from buy at Citi on valuation. Analyst J.B. Lowe had upgraded the stock in April and lifted his price target to $100 a share from $88. Most of the catalysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $74.49 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,457 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.80% of First Solar worth $74,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Energy Industrylovelandbeacon.com

City of Loveland Commits to First Solar Project

This will be the city’s first solar energy project. “The idea of adding solar panels to the new building to offset future electric costs was intriguing to City Council and staff,” said David Kennedy, Loveland City Manager. “Besides the obvious electric cost savings, it was agreed that the new Public Works building would be an ideal location for the city’s first venture into solar-powered public facilities.”
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson downgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $7.00 (from $8.00). The analyst comments "SAND's portfolio is represented ~60% by royalties and ~40% by an operating interest in the Hod Maden project in Turkey. We forecast that production will begin to decline at SAND's royalty asset base near-term, and growth is linked to non-royalty Hod Maden output becoming SAND's dominant source of cash flow. Permitting, construction, and operating factors remain key outstanding Hod Maden uncertainties. We lower our rating to Underperform (from SP) and our PT to US$7.00 (from US$8.00)."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Argus Downgrades Ericsson (ERIC) to Hold

Argus analyst James Kelleher downgraded Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Buy to Hold.The analyst comments "We are lowering our near-term rating ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Downgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Hold

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from Buy to Hold. The analyst comments "We believe the favorable memory demand-supply dynamics will peak in 2H21 due to seasonal build coupled with many of its end customers changing their inventory management tactics from just-in-time to just-in-case. While we believe DRAM and NAND contract pricing will continue to improve sequentially into the August quarter, we believe pricing is nearing a near-term peak. Based on our industry research, we now expect a limited room for further price increase as we are moving into the Nov and Feb quarters. Additionally, we see early signs of some component inventory build in the PC and smartphone supply chain. Thus, we are downgrading MU to hold as we expect earnings outperformance to moderate into CY22."
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades FibroGen (FGEN) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Agricole S A Has $9.24 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts First Advantage (FA) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy