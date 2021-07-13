San Francisco sued over father-of-three's COVID death; Suit says he caught it at a conference
SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman and her three children are suing the City of San Francisco for the death of her husband and their father. Jamie Stacy, along with three minor children, for decedent Edward Stacy, filed a complaint on June 4 in San Francisco Superior Court against RSA Security LLC, the City and County of San Francisco and Does 1-50 for wrongful death and premises liability.norcalrecord.com
