Sasural Simar Ka 2 13th July 2021 Written Update, Aarav gets shocked to hear words of Badi Maa!
Hello lovely readers, hope you all are doing good and excited to know the next written update of your favorite daily soap "Sasural Simar Ka 2" on 13th July 2021. As the viewers watched in the previous episode Reema married Vivaan in order to get entry into Oswal's family and now she becomes the Choti Bahu of this house. She made a plan to take revenge on Simar. On the other side, Badi Maa is highly disappointed by the act of Vivan and feels insulted in front of the girl's family. Aarav has thought that whatever has happened is somewhere the Simar is responsible for this.
