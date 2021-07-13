Buy Nats tickets, support CSA

While there’s no Labor Night at the Nats this year, baseball fans can still support the Community Services Agency, and get discounted tickets. “This is a great way to help local families and support our championship team,” says CSA Executive Director Letycia Pastrana. The VIP discount code is now active for all remaining games; click here, select the game date and then where it says “Do you have a coupon code?” enter DCLABOR in all caps and hit the red check mark to the right of it to activate the discount code. You’ll then be able to select your seats with the discounted tickets. For every ticket sold with the DCLABOR code, the Nats will contribute $1 to CSA.