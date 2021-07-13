Cancel
By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Relationship AdviceOk Magazine

'No One Wants It To Come To Divorce': Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 19-Year-Marriage Hits Another Rough Patch

After 19 years of ups and downs, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have hit another bump, and a source says this time they may not pull through. “The word is they’re secretly living apart,” the source tells OK!, noting that the cinematographer, 52, was recently seen looking glum while leaving an L.A. hotel, just a few days before Roberts, 53, appeared equally morose following a solo meeting.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Hospitalized

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was rushed to the hospital after a dangerous encounter with bees. The Little House on the Prairie star said she was stung several times and is allergic to bees. She also shared security footage of the incident, showing herself running around her backyard and even jumping into a pool.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
MoviesA.V. Club

Val Kilmer didn't want to do "silly," "warmongering" Top Gun at first

Today marked the limited release (ahead of a streaming debut on August 6) of Amazon’s new documentary Val, in which Val Kilmer tells his life’s story, through both his own words, and decades’ worth of home video footage. (Although the actual narration of the film comes largely from Kilmer’s son, Jack, due to speaking difficulties Kilmer experiences due to being diagnosed with throat cancer a few years back.) Stories from the documentary are already starting to filter back—including Kilmer’s assertion that he really didn’t want to star opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun, the film that helped elevate him from “That goofy kid from Top Secret! and Real Genius” into a certified blockbuster star.
Los Angeles, CAIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Made a Case for Ribcage Pants

Jennifer Lopez just took high-waisted pants to a whole new level. The multi-hyphenate was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon in what can only be described as ribcage pants — as in, trousers that were cut all the way up her torso. She wore the wide-legged pants with a white low-cut top and sky-high platform heels, pulling together a look that was at once sexy and business-chic. She accessorized with a pair of white-framed sunglasses and simple earrings.
MoviesAOL Corp

Trash! MGK Seemingly Shades His and Megan Fox’s New Movie

A less-than-positive review. Machine Gun Kelly seemingly shaded his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, after it was released. “If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, July 23. The Texas native’s slam...

